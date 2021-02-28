Jane Fonda Delivers Better Speech On Inclusion, Diversity Than Golden Globes Did

Rich Polk/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28, 2021.

Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and powerfully addressed the need for diversity in storytelling in her acceptance speech. The honor celebrated her career, which has spanned five decades, and her activism.

“You know, I have seen a lot of diversity in my long life, and at times I have been challenged to understand some of the people I’ve met, but inevitably, if my heart is open and I look beneath the surface, I feel kinship,” she told viewers.

The actor explained how stories “really can change people” before she pointed out: “But there’s a story we’ve been really afraid to see and hear about ourselves and this industry. The story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out.”

She elaborated that some in Hollywood are “offered a seat at the table” while others are “kept out.”

Fonda implored listeners to “expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard.”

“Let’s be leaders,” she concluded.

Beautiful Message on Diversity & Inclusiveness by Jane Fonda 🌹 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/R226SsKOaX — Dr. Liliana N. Fargo (@honestlycorrect) March 1, 2021

Fonda’s speech continued an ongoing plea to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Golden Globes Awards each year, to be more inclusive. The organization of international journalists notably lacks even a single Black member and has not had one in at least the last 20 years.

In a lackluster attempt to address the controversy, HFPA President Ali Sar, Vice President Helen Hoehne and former President Meher Tatna spoke during Sunday’s broadcast.

“On behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, thank you for joining us tonight to celebrate the work of artists from around the globe; we recognize we have our own work to do,” said Hoehne. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Tatna went on to say: “We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen.”

Many on social media couldn’t help but acknowledge that Fonda’s emphatic speech did more to address the HFPA’s diversity issues than the HFPA itself:

Jane Fonda giving a speech about “emerging diversity” instead of the HFPA just... doing diversity. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

Jane Fonda making THE speech about diversity in Hollywood. Hoping decision-makers in this industry actually listen #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/94bsRWbApX — Mireia (@MimiLovesMeryl) March 1, 2021

Jane Fonda receives the Cecil B. DeMille award, with a beautiful speech about inclusion, diversity, and leadership that quite clearly takes aim at the HFPA's lack of all 3.#GoldenGlobes #HFPA #BitesizeBreakdown — Bitesize Breakdown (@bitesizebreak) March 1, 2021

Jane Fonda just made a better statement about inclusion and diversity than the HFPA themselves. — Matthew St.Clair (He/him) (@filmguy619) March 1, 2021

Can the HFPA hire Jane Fonda as their Diversity & Inclusion Manager? She is eloquently explaining the importance of diverse storytelling better than your 15 second apology speech about needing to do better 🙄 #GoldenGlobes — ThatGirlSima (@sima_ganaba) March 1, 2021

The 83-year-old Fonda, who has seven Globes of her own, is known for her iconic roles in films like “Barbarella” and “9 to 5” and, most recently, in the TV show “Grace and Frankie.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Ali Sar said in a statement that Fonda’s “breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.”

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” he said.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille Award honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. In 2014, Fonda received an AFI lifetime achievement award.