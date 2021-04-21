Jane Fonda seriously turned up the temperature on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday while discussing an old romance.

The two-time Oscar winner played the show’s game of “Best, Worst, First” with host Jimmy Fallon, and the “random” topic generator asked Fonda to describe her best kiss.

She did not hold back.

It was her first kiss. Fonda said the deliverer of said smooch was a handsome summer stock stage manager who would later become the star of TV’s “Mr. Novak” and “Longstreet”: James Franciscus.

“He walked me out to the end of a pier and he kissed me,” she said. “And the stars began to whirl and the pier began to shake and my knees gave way and I slid down to a pile at his feet.”

“I’ve never had a kiss like that, ever since.”

As the 83-year-old “Grace and Frankie” star swooned in her recollection, Fallon fanned himself and adjusted his tie. When it seemed Fonda would go further, he blurted: “We get it! We get it!”