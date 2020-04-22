Jane Fonda Shows Off Mug With Her Mug Shot On It In Hilarious '9 To 5' TikTok

Jane Fonda may be on lockdown like the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost her sense of humor.

On Tuesday, the 82-year-old actor and activist posted a very funny TikTok — backed to the Dolly Parton-sung theme to Fonda, Parton and Lily Tomlin’s 1980 comedy “9 to 5” — that gave fans a brief glimpse into her life in quarantine.

The best part of the video happens after the “Grace and Frankie” star tumbles out of bed, stumbles to the kitchen, and pours herself a cup of ambition into a mug emblazoned with her 1970 mugshot.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jane Fonda’s Nov. 3, 1970 police mugshot after she was arrested for assault and battery in Cleveland, Ohio, after she allegedly kicked a cop. All charges were later dropped.

It’s truly a thing of glory.

After this little joke, Fonda decides to poke some fun at her rap sheet and proceeds to do a set of full-body wall squats.

“I did these squats in jail,” reads text in the video.

Fonda then slips on her red protest coat — the one she was wearing when she was arrested outside of Congress in October for protesting that lawmakers take action against climate change — and gets to work on her Fire Drill Friday campaign for the environment with colleagues on Zoom.

At 5:01 p.m., a very tired Fonda is shown passed out on her laptop’s keyboard with an empty martini glass sitting besides her.

“Work hard, play hard,” reads text in the video.

Hey, we’ll drink to that sentiment.