Jane Fonda Swears Off Shopping By Announcing Her Last Clothing Purchase

Prepare to see Jane Fonda recycling some of her looks.

The “Grace and Frankie” actor announced Friday in Washington, D.C., that she is going to try to stop purchasing clothing in the near future, for environmental reasons.

She spoke about her decision during her now-famous “Fire Drill Fridays,” which take place every Friday in Washington to promote discussion and “urgent action” around climate change.

“So, you see this coat?” Fonda said to the crowd gathered around her on Capitol Hill, grabbing her jacket by the lapels. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”

The 81-year-old activist couched that she may need to buy something else ― provided she’ll likely live to “100, maybe.” But she said her new stance is inspired by Greta Thunberg and the Swedish teenager’s views on consumerism.

“I grew up when consumerism wasn’t ― didn’t ― have such a stranglehold over us,” the actor said.

“So when I talk to people about how we don’t really need to keep shopping — we shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity; we just don’t need more stuff, then I have to walk the talk so I’m not buying any more clothes,” Fonda said as the crowd let out a little cheer, adding with a smile and a laugh that she’ll now have “a lot of free time.”

Last Friday marked the fourth time in as many weeks that Fonda was arrested for her protests against climate inaction. Each time, she’s been arrested in her red coat.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images Jane Fonda is arrested for blocking a street in front of the U.S. Capitol during a “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest and rally on Oct. 18 in Washington, D.C.

The Academy Award winner recently appeared on “The View” to talk about the inspiration behind the protests. Fellow actor and “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg also gifted Fonda a care package for the next time she ends up in jail (which based on recent weeks, is likely to be this coming Friday).

“I’m following what the young people are doing. I’m not telling them. They are inspiring me,” she said. “The fossil fuel industry is doing more and more and more to harm us and our environment and our young people’s futures.”