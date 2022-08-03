Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Proud' Of Facelift: 'I Don't Want To Look Distorted'

Jane Fonda is done going under the knife.

The “Grace and Frankie” star opened up about her plastic surgery journey over the years, telling Vogue in a new interview that she’s “not proud” of getting a facelift.

“We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” the actor said in an article published Tuesday.

Jane Fonda attends the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2018. Gisela Schober via Getty Images

“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted,” she said. “I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]. Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it.”

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it,” Fonda said, explaining that “you can get addicted” to it.

“Don’t keep doing it,” she continued. “A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”

The longtime activist said in an interview with Elle Canada in 2020 that she was swearing off plastic surgery once and for all.

Fonda arrives for the Goldene Kamera on March 4, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Isa Foltin via Getty Images

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she told the magazine.

Fonda’s comments echo past revelations, in which she talks about her desire for self-acceptance and love-hate relationship with going under the knife.

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” Fonda said in her 2018 HBO documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”