Jane Fonda: Robert Redford Doesn't Like Kissing Because Of 'Issue With Women'

Jane Fonda says Robert Redford wasn’t a fan of smooching on-screen.

Though the pair starred in four movies together, the “Grace and Frankie” star revealed Redford couldn’t stand love scenes while speaking on a panel at Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

“He did not like to kiss,” Fonda confessed, per Deadline.

The actor and activist remembered Redford being testy while on set, but said she never pressed him as to why.

“I never said anything,” she revealed. “And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.”

“He’s a very good person,” Fonda added. “He just has an issue with women.” Fonda did not elaborate further.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda receive a Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2017 Venice Film Festival. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

The celebrity said she learned not to take things personally by the time she and Redford worked together on 2017’s “Our Souls at Night.”

“The last movie I made with him was six years ago,” Fonda said. “What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault.”

Despite the delays, she said, “We always had a good time.”

Fonda and Redford first worked together on 1960’s “Tall Story” before collaborating again on 1967’s “Barefoot in the Park.” The pair also starred in 1979’s “The Electric Horseman,” which would be their last film together until 2017.

While Fonda talked up her chemistry with Redford at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, she told attendees he wasn’t as enthusiastic.

“I live for sex scenes with him,” she said. “He doesn’t like sex scenes, [but] he’s a great kisser.”

Redford was married to historian Lola Van Wagenen from 1958 until 1985. He wed artist Sibylle Szaggars in 2009.

Fonda has been married three times: first to French filmmaker Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, then to politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990 and last, to media mogul Ted Turner, whom she married in 1991 and divorced in 2001.