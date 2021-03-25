Jane Fonda Swears Off 'Sexual' Relationships: 'I Don't Have That Desire'

Jane Fonda is happy to embrace the single life.

The two-time Oscar winner graces the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in the accompanying interview, reveals that she has little interest in finding a romantic partner at this stage in her life.

“One of the painful things that I’ve realized by 80 — I don’t even know how old I am — 83, and single now,” Fonda said. “What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It’s not them. It’s me.”

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again,” she continued. “I don’t have that desire.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the “Grace and Frankie” star from sizing up “fantasy” suitors, noting that she’d love to meet “a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.”

“I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man,” she added. “Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”

Fonda has been happily unattached since her 2017 split from record producer Richard Perry, whom she dated for nearly a decade. Her third and most recent marriage was to CNN founder Ted Turner. The couple divorced in 2001 after 10 years together.

It isn’t the first time that the famously candid actor has implied that her love life is no longer a focus. In 2018, she told “Extra” that she’d “closed up shop down there” after she and Perry had broken up.

“I’m not dating anymore,” she said at the time, “but I did up until a couple of years ago.”

If Fonda is never able to enjoy another romantic occasion again, well, she tells Harper’s Bazaar that she believes there’s a silver lining.

“I’m very grateful that I don’t have to get naked in front of anybody again ever, even in candlelight,” she quipped. “And if I did, I mean in my fantasy, the man is younger than me, so that would make it even harder.”

These days, Fonda is keeping busy with political and environmental activism. Last month, she delivered an impassioned speech about the need for diverse storytelling at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of her five-decade career.

This summer, she and Lily Tomlin are due to film the seventh and final season of “Grace and Frankie,” which will reportedly feature an appearance by their “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton.