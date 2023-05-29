What's Hot

The Yankees Allow A 'Little League Home Run' In Defensive Lowlight

Ex-RNC Chair Hits Republicans With A Harsh Truth About 2024

Russia Strikes Kyiv In Daylight After Hitting Ukrainian Capital With Nighttime Barrage

Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Launch Gross New Attacks On Ron DeSantis

Biden Praises Troops On Memorial Day Nearly 2 Years After Ending America's Longest War

29 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

This Sexy 'Nightstand Decor' Can Actually Get You Off

Ukraine Player Is Booed For Handshake Snub Of Belarus Opponent At French Open

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

13 Skin Care Gifts That Your Dad May Actually Use

Former Rep. Liz Cheney Tears Into Trump In Commencement Speech

Uganda Signs Tough Anti-Gay Law, With Death Penalty In Some Cases

Entertainmentjane fondacannes film festivalJustine Triet

Jane Fonda Throws Award Scroll At Cannes Winner And Tom Brady Would Be So Proud

The 85-year-old "80 for Brady" star showed she had plenty of arm herself in tossing the award that Palme d'Or-winner Justine Triet left behind.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Maybe filming a movie with ex-quarterback Tom Brady rubbed off on Jane Fonda. (Watch the video below.)

The 85-year-old “80 for Brady” star threw a perfect pass to French director Justine Triet during the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Fonda had just presented Triet with the Palme d’Or best-movie award for “Anatomy of a Fall.” Triet gave her acceptance speech and forgot to take her award scroll with her as she walked away.

Fonda first attempted to call her back, according to reports, then sensed perfectly it was time for a clutch play. She tossed the scroll right at Triet and it hit her in the back. It wasn’t a completion, but the Oscar winner did succeed in getting the attention of Triet’s camp. Fast-forward to 51:25.

The scroll was retrieved and the director eventually returned to the stage with Fonda at the Palais for another round of applause.

Good play, Jane. And, yes, you-know-who would have approved.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close