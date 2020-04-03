Jane Fonda Recreates 1980s Workout Video On TikTok To Urge Climate Action

Jane Fonda isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic prevent her from urging action against climate change ― and staying fit, too.

The “Grace and Frankie” star joined TikTok this week as part of her vow to make her ongoing “Fire Drill Fridays” rallies virtual while she and her followers are in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fonda’s first post on the video platform was a flashback of sorts, briefly recreating her iconic 1982 “Jane Fonda’s Workout” routine.

The routine, however, lasts only a few short leg lifts.

Soon, the video cuts to Fonda urging fans to “work out” for the planet.

“There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers,” she said. “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency, and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays?”

“The future needs you,” she added. “I need you.”

Notably, Fonda is wearing a red coat in the video. The coat has become a signature of Fire Drill Fridays, a series of large-scale protests Fonda is holding with Greenpeace in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles to promote climate change awareness.

Fonda, whose history of activism stretches back even farther than her workout video, has been arrested five times during Fire Drill Fridays, appearing in the coat during each apprehension. She had the vestment slung over her shoulder as part of her recycled look at the 2020 Academy Awards in February.

Greenpeace, meanwhile, tapped Chelsea Handler, Norman Lear, Marisa Tomei and a number of other stars to encourage participation in the first virtual Fire Drill Friday in a short Instagram video.

“We need to protect our climate during this difficult time virtually,” Handler said.