Jane Goodall: If We Don’t Make Peace With Nature, Expect More Deadly Pandemics

When I first went out to Africa, I learned a lot about the problems faced by chimps but also those faced by people living in poverty. I flew over Gombe National Park [in Tanzania] and, in the 1960s, it was part of the great forests that stretched across Africa. By the late 1980s, Gombe National Park was a tiny, isolated patch of forest, surrounded by completely barren hills. People living on the land were too poor to buy food elsewhere. That’s when it hit me. If we don’t help these people find ways of living without destroying the environment, and help lift them out of poverty, then we can’t hope to save these forests or anything else.

So we began a method of community-based conservation, right from the beginning working with the people, not a bunch of arrogant white people going into a poor village and telling them what we were going to do to help. Instead, we were asking them, what will help you most? Now that [program] is in six other African countries.

There’s no more bare hills around Gombe. The people have understood. As we gradually increased the things we could do for them, like keeping girls in school with scholarships and providing microcredit opportunities for small business development, people have understood that protecting the environment isn’t just for wildlife, as white people have traditionally told them, it’s their own future, so become partners in conservation. I see that as a shining example.