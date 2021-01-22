Krakowski, the former star of “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” who’s now hosting “Name That Tune,” found herself linked to the infamous Donald Trump-supporting bedding bigwig in a Daily Mail story published on Thursday. The article reported a “passionate romance” that ended last summer.

Anonymous sources told the outlet their fling was an “open secret” in Manhattan’s West Village. Krakowski’s friends, according to the paper, struggled to see her attraction to Lindell, an election denier who has heavily advertised his pillows on Fox News.

Lindell told the Daily Mail he had never heard of Krakowski.

His company’s pillows were dropped by retailers, including Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, after his zealous promotion of Trump’s lies denying President Joe Biden’s victory.