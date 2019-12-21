Critics Won't Let 'Glee's' Jane Lynch Forget She Bellyached For Billionaires In Warren Dig

“Glee” star Jane Lynch brought down the wrath of Twitter critics Friday with her tweet backing billionaires and attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s dig about a wine-cave fundraiser for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Lynch accused the senator from Massachusetts of fueling “class warfare” when she blasted her rival Buttigieg at the Democratic presidential debate Thursday for his recent Napa Valley event catering to billionaire backers. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren said during the debate.
Lynch tweeted: “Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom.”
When Twitter critics blew up in angry response, an overwhelmed Lynch eventually tweeted: “How do you stop a trending?” — and then deleted it.
It was too late. Twitter followers weren’t shedding tears for billionaires — or Lynch. They were also worried about the plumbers stuck in Lynch’s bathroom.