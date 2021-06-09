Jane Marczewski sang her heart out on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday and melted judge Simon Cowell’s heart in the process. (Watch the video below.)

Cowell, fellow panelists and the audience were left nearly speechless after the 30-year-old Ohio native casually mentioned her devastating cancer prognosis and delivered a moving original anthem called “It’s Okay.”

“Your voice is stunning,” Cowell said.

In a made-for-television moment, the often persnickety judge shockingly told her: “I’m not going to give you a yes.”

“I’m going to give you something else,” he continued, pushing the Golden Buzzer to advance Nightbirde (her stage name) to the live rounds.

Marczewski noted that she had a “2% chance of survival, but 2% is not 0%.”