Jane Seymour ‘Never Been Happier’ Than With Boyfriend John Zambetti

Jane Seymour’s new relationship is making her feel better than ever.

The veteran actor was glowing as she debuted her new boyfriend, John Zambetti, on Instagram this week.

Seymour, 72, looked smitten as she leaned on her musician beau in the photos, which were taken at a posh poolside dinner party.

“I’ve never been happier,” the former Bond girl wrote in the caption.

Seymour and Zambetti appeared to make their first red carpet appearance together over the weekend when they attended the opening of U2’s concert residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Zambetti, who is a member of the “British Invasion”-style rock band The Malibooz, marked the occasion by posting his own photo from the event on Instagram.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Seymour and Zambetti are a great match, saying, “John’s love of fun and adventure matches Jane’s and [it] has been so lovely to watch the two of them grow closer.”

Jane Seymour attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 9, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Seymour split from longtime partner David Green, 74, sometime this year.

The star of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” said she and the film producer were still together in an April interview with The Times in which she admitted to turning down Green’s proposal at one point in their nine-year relationship.

“I just said I would never put a number on his name,” the four-times divorced star explained. “It would be the most horrible thing in the world.”

Seymour addressed the breakup in an Instagram comment cited by People, telling a fan that she and Green had “decided we were better as friends.”

A mother of four, the British actor was wed to Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973, then to Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978. She was married to her third husband, David Flynn, from 1981 to 1992, and wed James Keach in 1993. They divorced in 2015.

Talking about her past relationships with the Times, Seymour said, “I’m still very, very close to all the men I was married to and every man I ever dated, to be honest.”