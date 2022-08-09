Jane Seymour Recalls Moving Final Moment With Longtime Friend Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John and Jane Seymour pose for photos together at an event in 2019. Rachel Luna via Getty Images

Jane Seymour tearfully remembered her longtime friend Olivia Newton-John, recalling how the late screen and music legend was “such a positive light” in their final moments together.

Newton-John, who died on Monday at age of 73 after struggling with breast cancer, had been in Seymour’s life for more than 40 years ― the two originally connected through the “Grease” star’s sister, Rona, a patient of Seymour’s OB-GYN father.

“We had a lot of ups and downs with careers and husbands and children and life. We had a very special bond and it was pretty unique for me,” Seymour told “Today” during an emotional interview on Tuesday. “I don’t think I ever had a friend that really could understand or wanted to understand what that life was like. And I really miss her.”

“She was just this positive light.”



Decades-long friend of Olivia Newton-John actress Jane Seymour is sharing how she feels, how they met, and some of their sweetest memories together. pic.twitter.com/tRpVZQGz0V — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 9, 2022

Seymour shared that she had the “privilege” of seeing Newton-John “not that long ago,” when she visited her home with her sisters in tow. But by the time they arrived, the “Xanadu” star apparently had forgotten they were coming over.

Newton-John “got the day wrong but she knew we traveled for two, three hours to get there,” Seymour recalled. “And she got out of bed, got dressed, came out on a walker — I mean, she really should not have gotten out of bed at all — and she just sat down with us for quite awhile and asked us: How are we? How was our lives? How could she help us?”

“She just looked around and said, ‘Isn’t it beautiful here?’ I said, ‘Yes it is.’ She said, ‘I just sit out here and I just look at the world. I mean, how beautiful? I look at the sky, listen to the hummingbirds, I look at that dog. Look at this life that we have. And us together after all these years.’”

Olivia Newton John and Jane Seymour during 1992 Earth Walk at Universal Studios. Ron Galella via Getty Images

The “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” star, who knew Newton-John was “really, really ill for a very long time,” was awestruck by how her friend cared for others, even during her health struggles.

“What brings tears to my eyes is that she always cared about other people,” Seymour remarked. “She always asked about me, asked about my family, about people I knew or we mutually knew who were going through cancer. She was just this positive light and amazing, amazing person.”

Seymour said she will remember how Newton-John taught her that “life is a journey.”

“She just had such strength and fortitude,” Seymour said. “As much as she was suffering, she never spoke about it, ever. She just put a smile on her face and said, ‘I’m thriving. I’m thriving.’”

In an Instagram post shortly after Newton-John’s death was announced, Seymour expressed similar sentiments, sharing how the star “inspired everyone with her positive attitude to life and unfailing desire to help others.”

The actor was among a chorus of friends, fans and celebrities who memorialized Newton-John with loving tributes, including her former “Grease” co-stars John Travolta, Stockard Channing and Dinah Manoff.