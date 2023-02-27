Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

Leave it to Quinta Brunson and her “Abbott Elementary” cast mates to find unique ― and often hilarious ― ways to nab the spotlight during Hollywood’s award season, even when they’re not being honored.

Brunson and fellow actor-comedian Janelle James helped get the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards off to a rollicking start with a cheeky exchange as part of the Sunday ceremony’s traditional “I Am An Actor” opening.

As the SAGs camera crew approached them in the audience, the pair appeared to be caught off-guard as they enjoyed their dinner. Brunson pointed out that James was addressing a film crew member and not one of the Fairmont Hotel ballroom’s wait staff.

“This isn’t one of those kiss cams, is it?” James, who plays Ava Coleman on “Abbott Elementary,” quipped.

A moment later, James continued to showcase her well-honed comedic chops, working the “spontaneous” moment into a winking anecdote.

“When I was starting out in the business, I was haunted by a reoccurring stress dream I was suddenly on TV, with every star in Hollywood suddenly watching me,” she said. “Tonight, thanks to the help of my friends, that dream has come true.”

Watch Brunson and James’ “I Am An Actor” bit below.

The exchange drew resounding praise from “Abbott Elementary” fans on social media.

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson are just as funny together now as they are in the show. #SAGAwards — Jason Fraley (@JFrayWTOP) February 27, 2023

“How did we go for so long without having Janelle James and Quinta Brunson weekly on our screens?” wrote Blex Media, which celebrates Black artists in Hollywood. “They are comedy gold in their SAG Awards bit!”

Added another person: “Okay when are Quinta Brunson and Janelle James hosting an award show??”

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson look gorgeous. — Pal Joey (@JoeyMoser83) February 27, 2023

Brunson and James’ comical convo marked the start of yet another triumphant night for “Abbott Elementary,” which was renewed for a third season last month.

Later in the night, the two women took the stage alongside other “Abbott Elementary” stars to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In her acceptance speech, Brunson ― who is also the creator of “Abbott Elementary” ― dropped an F-bomb while praising the ABC sitcom’s cast.

“To be a part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every single day,” she said. “So thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people. They are the best, and they are so fucking funny all the time.”