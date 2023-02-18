Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

NBA great Dwyane Wade yelled at Janelle Monáe as she appeared to get confused in the middle of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday.
Monáe was part of a winning effort as Wade’s team – coached by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – narrowly beat Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team coached by WNBA great Lisa Leslie.
Team Dwyane, however, dealt with a challenging moment when Monáe seemingly lost track of who had possession as Wade hollered that their team was “on offense.”
Wade, during a break, reminded the “Glass Onion” star where to score but the multi-talented entertainer still struggled at times in the game.
“I tried,” said Monáe as she rocked sunglasses and made her way to the bench with a smile.
Monáe, who teased that she received help from basketball comic Cream E. Biggums prior to the game, was one of a number of stars who played in the annual event.
The game featured a deep “four-point shot” from “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, a shoddy shot attempt from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez and a half-court make from WWE star The Miz that almost tied the game before the buzzer.
You can check out highlights from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.