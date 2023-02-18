Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Monáe was part of a winning effort as Wade’s team – coached by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – narrowly beat Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team coached by WNBA great Lisa Leslie.

Team Dwyane, however, dealt with a challenging moment when Monáe seemingly lost track of who had possession as Wade hollered that their team was “on offense.”

"Janelle, we on offense!"@DwyaneWade is trying get his team on one page 😅 pic.twitter.com/DYJmsHtdMK — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2023

Wade, during a break, reminded the “Glass Onion” star where to score but the multi-talented entertainer still struggled at times in the game.

“I tried,” said Monáe as she rocked sunglasses and made her way to the bench with a smile.

Monáe, who teased that she received help from basketball comic Cream E. Biggums prior to the game, was one of a number of stars who played in the annual event.

The game featured a deep “four-point shot” from “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, a shoddy shot attempt from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez and a half-court make from WWE star The Miz that almost tied the game before the buzzer.

You can check out highlights from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.

SIMU LIU SPLASH 🎯



D-Wade was loving the first @RUFFLES 4pt shot of the game 🤣#RufflesCelebGame | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GCIVZkn4uY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

✅ Broadcast Analyst

✅ Referee

✅ Hooper



Richard Jefferson did it ALL during the 2023 #RufflesCelebGame. pic.twitter.com/WpOytXaqbq — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023