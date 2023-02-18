What's Hot

EntertainmentNBADwyane Wadejanelle monae

Janelle Monáe Gets Reality Check From Dwyane Wade In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Wade gave advice to the "Glass Onion" star during their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

NBA great Dwyane Wade yelled at Janelle Monáe as she appeared to get confused in the middle of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday.

Monáe was part of a winning effort as Wade’s team – coached by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – narrowly beat Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team coached by WNBA great Lisa Leslie.

Team Dwyane, however, dealt with a challenging moment when Monáe seemingly lost track of who had possession as Wade hollered that their team was “on offense.”

Wade, during a break, reminded the “Glass Onion” star where to score but the multi-talented entertainer still struggled at times in the game.

“I tried,” said Monáe as she rocked sunglasses and made her way to the bench with a smile.

Monáe, who teased that she received help from basketball comic Cream E. Biggums prior to the game, was one of a number of stars who played in the annual event.

The game featured a deep “four-point shot” from “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, a shoddy shot attempt from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez and a half-court make from WWE star The Miz that almost tied the game before the buzzer.

You can check out highlights from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.

