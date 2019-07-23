Janelle Monáe To Star In 'Homecoming' For The Series' Second Season

Janelle Monáe will star in the second season of “Homecoming,” an Amazon original series, the singer, actress and activist confirmed on Tuesday.

The “Dirty Computer” singer/songwriter will succeed Julia Roberts, who had the leading role in the first season of the series as social worker Heidi Bergman. Roberts will continue to serve as an executive producer for the new series via her production company Red Om Films, a press release stated.

The plot for the second season will involve Monáe, whose character, “a tenacious woman,” finds herself floating in a canoe with no memory of who she is or how she got there, according to the release.

Monáe celebrated her participation in the project on Twitter Tuesday.

“Excited and ready for this wild ride,” she wrote.

The first season of “Homecoming,” based on a Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, and created by executive producers Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, premiered last year in November.

Other executive producers of the series include the show’s creator and director Sam Esmail via his Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content and Gimlet Media’s Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Content Productions.

More detailed information about the second season will be announced at a later date, the release noted.

Monáe, who acted in films “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” will also appear in the forthcoming Harriet Tubman biopic, “Harriet.” Her most recent album, “Dirty Computer,” was nominated for the coveted Album of the Year for the Grammys last year.