Janelle Monáe Found A Unique Way To Make A Fashion Statement Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Janelle Monáe found a unique way to make a statement in the lead-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl ― no easy feat given the weekend’s emphasis on all things football.
The actor and singer, who goes by the pronouns “she” and “they,” turned up at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas last week in an eye-popping circular dress designed by Tony Ward that featured stripes in black, white, silver and purple.
Advertisement
Monáe paired the dress with black, open-toe stiletto heels, and wore their hair in a Betty Boop-style pixie cut.
“Into the radius of a statement mini black dress with a voluminous circular pattern of black and silver sequins embroideries innovatively stitched together on a tulle base to wrap the allure,” Ward’s website says of the ensemble, which is part of the designer’s spring-summer 2024 collection.
Fans and media outlets, however, compared the look to a rug, a CD and even a piano.
Advertisement
Now in its 13th year, the NFL Honors celebrates the league’s best plays and players from the concluding season.
Among those fêted at last week’s ceremony were Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was named “Offensive Rookie of the Year,” and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL’s MVP for 2023. The “Coach of the Year” award went to Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.
One of the evening’s presenters, Monáe was coming off a big week of her own. Her most recent album, “The Age of Pleasure,” was up for two prizes at the 2024 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Speaking to People last year, Monáe cited their young niece, Jorgie, as her ultimate style inspiration.
Advertisement
“She’s confident and free,” they explained. “She puts together clothes and they don’t have to match. They don’t have to be in the same genre. And she’s so happy. That’s what I think clothing is about. I don’t need to be uncomfortable.”
“A lot of my fashion came from just not having enough money for things,” they told People. “As I was performing, I couldn’t have a new look every performance. So I would just go to thrift stores and I would buy black, two dollar trousers or tuxedo pants and have them tailored to fit my body. And I would go to Banana Republic and get a white button down shirt.”
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.