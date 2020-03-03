Style & Beauty

Janelle Monae At Paris Fashion Week: An Appreciation

There is so much to be uncertain about in life, but Janelle Monae being the best dressed person at any event is not one of those things.

There is no fashion event ― actually, no event at all ― that is not made better by Janelle Monae’s attendance. One of the few red carpet regulars willing to take style risks, her utter and intoxicating joy was especially welcome in Paris this week, during a disappointingly status quo fashion month.

Monae didn’t just participate in Paris Fashion Week ― she made it her own damn sartorial playground. Clad in the designer for each show she attended, each look told a story.

There was the prim pillbox hat at the Valentino show, the completely open black and white Chanel blazer, and our personal favorite, an all orange everything moment at the Stella McCartney show you just have to see for yourself.

Behold, an appreciation for Monae and all her looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Suited Up in Christian Louboutin
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the opening of a Christian Louboutin exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 24.
Fringed Fun for Harper's Bazaar
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Janelle Monae a a Harper's Bazaar exhibition during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26.
Black and White at Balmain
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Janelle Monae outside the Balmain fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Pretty in Pink at Valentino
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the Valentino fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Too Cool at Thom Browne
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the Thome Browne fall/winter 2020/2021 fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
ORANGE CRUSH at Stella McCartney
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.
Chic Chic Chic at Chanel
FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the Chanel fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
