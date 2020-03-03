There is no fashion event ― actually, no event at all ― that is not made better by Janelle Monae’s attendance. One of the few red carpet regulars willing to take style risks, her utter and intoxicating joy was especially welcome in Paris this week, during a disappointingly status quo fashion month.

Monae didn’t just participate in Paris Fashion Week ― she made it her own damn sartorial playground. Clad in the designer for each show she attended, each look told a story.

There was the prim pillbox hat at the Valentino show, the completely open black and white Chanel blazer, and our personal favorite, an all orange everything moment at the Stella McCartney show you just have to see for yourself.

Behold, an appreciation for Monae and all her looks from Paris Fashion Week.