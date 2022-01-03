Singer Janet Jackson is finally addressing how she feels that the child molestation charges against her late brother, Michael Jackson, affected her own career.

In a new trailer for “Janet,” a two-night, four-hour documentary debuting later this month, the singer is asked if she thinks the allegations against her brother affected her own career.

Jackson is blunt: “Yeah … guilty by association.”

The singer also has harsh words for the way she was treated after her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, during which her breast was briefly exposed due to a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she says in the trailer for the documentary, which will debut Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E.

One scene in the new trailer suggests that Timberlake invited Jackson to perform with him again at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. Since she did not join him, it appears that the documentary will explain why.

