Janet Jackson Comes ‘Full Circle’ In Las Vegas Residency Debut

Janet Jackson made her Las Vegas residency debut on Friday in a star-studded opening night that had concertgoers feeling the “Rhythm Nation.”

The multiple Grammy Award-winning global music icon announced her Park MGM residency, “Metamorphosis,” in February, set to take place the same year her album “Rhythm Nation 1814” celebrates its 30th anniversary. Opening night was the day after her 53rd birthday.

Jackson performed some of her classic songs on Friday, including “Control,” “Nasty,” “Love Will Never Do” and “Rhythm Nation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“At 7-years-old, I made my debut right here in Las Vegas at the MGM Hotel with my brother and sisters. It’s so amazing how things come full circle,” she said at one point during the two-hour show, THR reported.

A number of celebrities celebrated Jackson on social media. Gabrielle Union posted a photo on Instagram of her with the pop star at an after-party for “Metamorphosis.”

“In Vegas Babyyyyyy so glad we could be there to support!” Union wrote in the post’s caption on Saturday. “Thank you for inviting us.”

Other celebrity attendees included Queen Latifah, Magic Johnson and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Queen Latifah called the concert “incredible” in a video posted to Instagram early Saturday morning. “The queen ruled the stage, of course, she killed it,” she added.

Jackson’s residency was originally scheduled for 15 dates in May, July and August, but she announced earlier this week that three new shows had been added in August.