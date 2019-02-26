Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency, Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Rhythm Nation'

Janet Jackson has announced a forthcoming Las Vegas residency titled “Metamorphosis” on social media Tuesday.

The global superstar shared that the residency, which will take place in May, July and August, will include a celebration of her legendary concept album, “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

“Hey u guys, I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, ‘Metamorphosis’!” she wrote on Twitter. “A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation!”

“’Metamorphosis’ peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon,” the announcement for the residency read, per Variety.

It continued: “Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her ‘Metamorphosis.’”

Jackson’s residency announcement comes ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, slated to take place on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was Jackson’s third time receiving a nomination for the honor.

The “Rhythm Nation” icon released a new single “Made For Now” with Daddy Yankee last summer.

Fans on Twitter have begun celebrating the news that Jackson will be joining the list of stars with Las Vegas residencies:

i just woke up to see that janet jackson is doing vegas residency and there’s a date on my birthday. i’m bout to be in that bitch like pic.twitter.com/tQCUpkyNtq — PIERRE KING. (@legallypierre) February 26, 2019

janet jackson just announced a residency in vegas!!!!!!! i gotta go — nies ☮☯ (@NiesaMariex1) February 26, 2019