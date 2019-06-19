Janet Mock Announces Historic Overall Deal With Netflix

Janet Mock has signed an overall deal with Netflix to write, direct and executive produce projects that tell historically underrepresented stories.

The “Pose” director, producer and writer said in a video announcement that she will be developing a half-hour drama and a college series exclusively for Netflix as part of the agreement, which she called a first “deal of its kind” for a transgender person – particularly a trans woman of color. The deal was first reported by Variety.

“There’s potential now, with Netflix’s worldwide audience to introduce millions, hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, we can tell our own stories,” Mock said in the video announcement.

“So proud to join the ranks of digital content moguls as the first trans woman to call her own creative shots at a major content company,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The Twitter account for Netflix’s Strong Black Lead recognized Mock as “the first black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio.” Netflix, in an email to HuffPost, called the agreement the first studio overall deal with an openly trans creator.

The overall, multi-year deal gives Netflix a first look at Mock’s feature projects, the streaming service said.

Mock will also serve as executive producer and director for the upcoming Netflix series “Hollywood,” created by Ryan Murphy, who co-created FX’s “Pose.” She will continue to write and direct for the FX series under the agreement, Netflix added.

“Upon my first meeting with Janet, I knew she was a star and had the stuff moguls are made of,” Murphy told Variety. “Being able to watch her grow, first as a writer, then a producer and now an acclaimed director who’s helmed four episodes for my productions, has been a gift.”

He continued: “I am honored to be her mentor and friend, am grateful she’ll be joining me to write and direct on ‘Hollywood,’ and am so excited to see what she creates at Netflix. Janet is a cultural force, and the world needs her stories.”

Mock, a bestselling author, made history when last year she was recognized as the first black transgender woman to direct a major network television episode, “Pose.”