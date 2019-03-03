Janice Freeman, a singer who wowed fans on the “The Voice” with her powerhouse vocals in 2017, died over the weekend, her family has confirmed. Freeman was 33.

The singer’s family told TMZ that Freeman had been in her West Covina, California, home with her husband on Saturday when she “started complaining she couldn’t breathe.” Her husband, Dion, called 911 and performed CPR on Freeman until paramedics arrived. She died soon after at a local hospital.

According to a statement posted to her official Facebook page, Freeman had died after suffering “from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart.” The singer had a history of health conditions, the statement noted, including cervical cancer — which she’d successfully overcome — and lupus.

“She struggled every single day,” Dion was quoted as saying of his wife. “She was constantly in pain – literally, for years – but was sure she would conquer it all. She just kept on fighting.”

“The Voice” coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Freeman on social media on Sunday.

Cyrus shared a photograph of a rainbow on Instagram Stories, with the caption, “Thank you [Janice] … for everything. This represents you perfectly.”

Hudson said knowing Freeman had been a “blessing and inspiration.”

Freeman was featured on “Team Miley” during season 13 of “The Voice.” She impressed the judges with her blind audition of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”