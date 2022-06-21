Entertainment

Watch The Dancing Magician Simon Cowell Calls 'Fantastically Good And ... Bad'

Jannick Holste stunned the persnickety judge on "America's Got Talent."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jannick Holste rhapsodized about judge Heidi Klum and dancing in his pre-audition chat on “America’s Got Talent.” (Watch the video below.)

But he failed to mention magic ― the central part of his performance.

In an “Early Release” clip posted by “AGT” on Monday, the element of surprise boosted the buoyant German’s illusion act. The 19-year-old made his backup dancers appear out of seemingly nowhere ― to panelist Klum’s song “Chai Tea with Heidi.”

Judge Howie Mandel was confused at first. Simon Cowell flashed a few of his signature smirks during the performance, but ultimately gave it a Simon-esque thumbs-up.

“Fantastically good and fantastically bad at the same time,” he said. “Horrendous, but it kinda worked.”

Find out Holste’s fate right here:

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Danceamerica's got talentsimon cowellmagicjannick holste

Popular in the Community