Jansen Panettiere, Brother Of Hayden Panettiere, Dead At 28

The actor and artist died in New York City.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jansen Panettiere (left), the younger brother of Hayden Panettiere (right), has died.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Actor and artist Jansen Panettiere has died at the age of 28, People magazine confirmed.

The younger brother of “Nashville” and “Heroes” actor Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday in New York City, a representative told Deadline.

A cause of death has not been announced. Police said there was no foul play suspected, reported TMZ.

Actor and artist Jansen Panettiere has died at the age of 28.
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Jansen’s CV included roles on “Even Stevens,” “Blue’s Clues” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” voicing TrumanX in 15 episodes of Nickelodeon’s “The X’s” and an appearance in “The Walking Dead.”

On Instagram, he shared images of his portraits and abstract art, detailing on his website how he turned to art after becoming frustrated with acting.

