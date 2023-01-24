Amazon

NatraCure gel moisturizing socks

"My mom got me these in my Christmas stocking, and I have to be honest — I wasn’t sure what they were, at first. The toes creeped me out a little, and the idea of putting my feet in 'gel' was equally off putting. However, I have to thank her, because they’ve kept my feet from devolving into their usual sad winter state. I’m an avid runner, so I’m prone to cracked heels in the winter — but after wearing these for 20 to 30 minutes every night before bed, I have yet to crack! The gel isn’t wet like you’d imagine, but it’s more of a silicone feel. Once you wiggle your toes in and have them fully on, it only takes about 10 seconds before you forget they’re even on. And the best part is, I think they’ll last a really, really long time." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life