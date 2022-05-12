Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, Other Republicans

WASHINGTON ― The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has taken the unprecedented step of issuing subpoenas for five GOP lawmakers, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).

The other lawmakers are Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.).

The committee had asked the five members to appear voluntarily before the panel to answer questions about their knowledge of and involvement with former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss on the day Congress was set to certify the results.