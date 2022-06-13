Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman testified in court on Monday in a trial of a Delaware man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol with a Confederate flag on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, are charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct over their participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They were among a group of rioters who first broke into the building and charged up a set of stairs near the Senate entrance, resisting Goodman’s orders to stop advancing.

Seefried “used the base of a flag pole in jabbing motion to create space between him and I,” Goodman said Monday, according to Lawfare editor Roger Parloff. The defendant was angry and demanded to know where members of Congress were hiding, the officer added.

Goodman’s quick thinking was credited with leading the men away from the doors to the chamber, which held nearly every U.S. senator. The incredible moment was captured on video by a HuffPost reporter. The officer later was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal

Both Seefried and his son have pleaded not guilty. They’ve waived their right to jury trial and U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden will instead try their case.

Seefried told the FBI that he threatened Goodman, saying: “And then I threw my stick down. I said, ‘You can shoot me, man, but we’re comin’ in.’”

Kevin Seefried stormed the U.S. Capitol with a Confederate battle flag, taking his son along for the ride. He's shown in the lower left of this photo in an exchange with U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman. Igor Bobic / HuffPost

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has begun holding its first public hearings, with more testimony from former Trump administration officials expected this week.

Caroline Edwards, the first U.S. Capitol Police officer injured in the attack, described the “carnage,” “chaos” and “absolute war zone” outside the building during the committee’s first prime-time hearing last week.