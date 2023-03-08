What's Hot

Sarah Ferguson Reveals What She'd Tell Her Younger Self About Marrying Into The Royal Family

5 Women Denied Lifesaving Abortions Sue Texas Over Its 6-Week Ban

Drew Barrymore Says Her Therapist Dropped Her Over Her Drinking Habits

Fox Chair Murdoch In Filings Says 2020 Election 'Not Stolen'

How Wild Accusations Tore The Arizona GOP Apart

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Missouri Lawmaker Holds Fellow Republican's Feet To The Fire Over Anti-LGBTQ Bill

House GOP Chairman Calls It ‘A Mistake’ That Trump Didn't Bomb Meth Labs In Mexico

Military Veteran Who Allegedly Wanted To 'Wipe Out' Jews Convicted In Capitol Attack

Hugh Grant Says He Threw 'Terrible' Tantrum On The Set Of New Movie

Capitol Police Chief Rips Tucker Carlson For Jan. 6 Lies

Gigi Hadid Reflects On ‘Routined’ Eating Habits And Being Too Hard On Her Body

PoliticsFox Newscapitol riottucker carlson

Kevin McCarthy Defends Giving Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage

The House GOP speaker said that “each person can come up with their own conclusion” about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Igor Bobic

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended giving Tucker Carlson surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after the conservative Fox News host sparked bipartisan backlash this week for whitewashing the violent riot as a mostly peaceful tourist visit.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, McCarthy said he didn’t regret exclusively sharing thousands of hours of security footage with Carlson, a prominent Jan. 6 skeptic. However, he claimed he didn’t watch Carlson’s Monday evening program when asked if he had any concerns.

“What I want to do exactly is give transparency to everybody, and everybody can make up their own conclusion” about what transpired on Jan. 6, McCarthy told reporters outside of the Speaker’s office, which was ransacked by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters during the riot.

McCarthy’s feeble response to Carlson’s lies about the Jan. 6 attack on Congress starkly contrasted to that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who issued a rare rebuke of Fox News earlier on Tuesday. The top Senate Republican said the GOP’s favorite cable network made “a mistake” in showing selectively edited footage from the riot, associating himself with the remarks of Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who called Carlson’s program “misleading and offensive.”

When asked about both McConnell and Manger’s comments, McCarthy dodged by attacking CNN, claiming the cable network revealed the secure location of members of Congress on the day of the insurrection.

“I hope McConnell would have been concerned with CNN,” McCarthy said.

“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson said,” he added in response to questions about the Fox News host downplaying the riot.

Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 1,000 people with crimes for their actions that day, according to the Justice Department, including more than 300 for assaulting or interfering with police. In addition, more than 500 rioters have pleaded guilty, 60 of them for attacking officers.

More than 140 police officers were injured after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Rioters smeared blood and feces around the building, urinated on floors, and destroyed furniture.

Other Republican senators ripped Carlson and Fox News for attempting to downplay the insurrection. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) called it “bullshit”; Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said the Capitol riot “was clearly more than a peaceful protest of some rowdy boy scouts”; and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) called the attack “an abomination.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who also slammed Carlson and Fox News, announced Tuesday that he had been invited to appear on Carlson’s program but that he would only do so when he “admits to his viewers live on air that he has been lying to them about the 2020 elections and about what happened on January 6th.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Igor Bobic - Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community