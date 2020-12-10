January Jones has no time for “desperate” rumors.

The “Mad Men” actor ― who has kept her fans entertained with all kinds of Instagram fun during quarantine ― posted an email inquiry from the National Enquirer on Tuesday and followed up with an epic response.

The tabloid said it was publishing a story about her “attention-grabbing” habit of posting photos of herself in bikini, adding that its sources were her “worried friends.”

“The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts,” the email read.

“Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold,” it went on.

Jones clearly couldn’t care less about the email.

She captioned the photo, “Shit. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.’”

Friends of the “The Last Man on Earth” alum quickly came to her defense and joked about the email and her response.

“It worries me how hot you are, yes,” Kiernan Shipka, who once played Jones’ daughter on “Mad Men,” quipped.

“Bachelor” star Nick Viall joked, “Sounds like they are mad you’re doing Instagram right.”

Jones later proved she’s the master of Instagram ― and clap backs ― with a follow-up post on Wednesday. Clad in a red bikini, Jones smiled at the camera and gave a sneaky middle finger to her critics.

“Had to do it. #DESPERATE,” she wrote in all-caps.

Once again, her response garnered praise from her friends.

“Fuck yeah!!!” actor Alison Brie wrote. Fellow entertainer and podcaster Monica Padman added, “I’m so worried!!!”

Chrissy Teigen joked that she was the one behind the Enquirer’s claims.

“It was me. I’m worried!!!!!!!” she commented.