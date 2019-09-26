Japan Airlines' Baby Map Lets Passengers Avoid Crying Kids On Flights

They don’t give Nobel Peace Prizes to companies ― not yet, anyway ― but Japan Airlines has just taken a great step toward advancing the peace process.
At least on plane flights.
Passengers booking flights on the airline can now see a child icon that shows which of the other flyers are traveling with kids between the age of 8 days and 2 years old, according to CNN.
This means travelers can minimize their chances of having to deal with a crying baby or bratty kid that keeps kicking the back of a seat.
This may sound like a godsend, but USA Today warns not to take the map as gospel, since the icon only appears when customers with children on a flight purchase seats directly from the airline’s website.
Also, the icons may not show up properly if there is a change in aircraft.
Still, even the possibility of a peaceful flight is definitely appealing to some travelers who suffered through a miserable ones because of small children.
Some folks also are saying that displaying tolerance and empathy would serve passengers better than a baby map.
Whether other airlines adopt Japan Airlines’ idea remains to be seen. In the meantime, here are some tips for parents taking their young ones on airplanes.