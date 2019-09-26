Travel

Japan Airlines' Baby Map Lets Passengers Avoid Crying Kids On Flights

People booking flights can see which of the other flyers are traveling with infants and toddlers.
Little Girl Sitting Next To Mother Screaming On Airplane

They don’t give Nobel Peace Prizes to companies ― not yet, anyway ― but Japan Airlines has just taken a great step toward advancing the peace process.

At least on plane flights.

Passengers booking flights on the airline can now see a child icon that shows which of the other flyers are traveling with kids between the age of 8 days and 2 years old, according to CNN.

This means travelers can minimize their chances of having to deal with a crying baby or bratty kid that keeps kicking the back of a seat.

Japan Airlines Baby Map.

This may sound like a godsend, but USA Today warns not to take the map as gospel, since the icon only appears when customers with children on a flight purchase seats directly from the airline’s website.

Also, the icons may not show up properly if there is a change in aircraft.

Still, even the possibility of a peaceful flight is definitely appealing to some travelers who suffered through a miserable ones because of small children.

Some folks also are saying that displaying tolerance and empathy would serve passengers better than a baby map.

Whether other airlines adopt Japan Airlines’ idea remains to be seen. In the meantime, here are some tips for parents taking their young ones on airplanes.

