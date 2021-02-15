Japanese Man Finds Out What Happens When You’re In A Bath During A Major Quake

A man in Osaki, Japan had his relaxing bath turned into a few moments of sheer terror when a major earthquake struck while he was soaking up some suds.

Footage from the tub, above, shows the water sloshing as if he were in rough seas... except the unnamed man was in his own home during the quake on Saturday, which was centered off the coast and had a 7.3 magnitude.

“It’s really shaking,” he said in the footage, according to Newsflare. “This is insane!”

The quake led to damage ― including a landslide ― and power outages as well as 140 injured, including three seriously, but there were no reports of deaths, according to AP.

One expert told the Japan Times that Saturday’s quake was an aftershock of the devastating 9.1 magnitude quake struck on March 11, 2011, which led to a tsunami, some 16,000 deaths, widespread damage and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.