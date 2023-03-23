The Actor Behind 1 Divisive 'Star Wars' Character Is Back In The Franchise

Warning: Spoilers for the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” below!

Jar Jar Binks voice actor Ahmed Best is back in the “Star Wars” world except this time, he isn’t playing the heavily-criticized Gungan.

Best, who voiced Jar Jar in “Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” made his return as Kelleran Beq, a Jedi, in “Chapter 20: The Foundling” of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” on Wednesday.

The cameo follows Best’s original role in “Star Wars,” which led to fan backlash which he previously revealed caused him to consider suicide.

Best, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, gave a shoutout to his supporters and wrote that it was “good to be back” in a galaxy far far away.

“There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days,” he wrote.

“But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better.”

Best has played the Jedi character in the past.

The actor took on the role of Kelleran Beq during his hosting gig of the children’s game show “Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge” in 2020.

He also played a different Beq – Achk Med-Beq – during a nightclub scene in “Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”