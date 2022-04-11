Saudis Give $2 Billion To Jared Kushner's Fund After Cozy Trump Ties: Report

Bin Salman “will always say that he didn’t do it,” Trump told Woodward. “He says that to everybody, and frankly I’m happy that he says that.”

Trump and his supporters have made much of Hunter Biden’s international work and investments while his father was vice president. But Kushner’s chunk of Saudi money dwarfs anything Hunter Biden is reputed to have collected. Kushner also worked in the White House while he cultivated ties with the Saudis that profited him while he was representing the American public and using taxpayer funds.

A spokesperson for Kushner told the Times that Affinity Partners is “proud” to have the Saudi Public Investment Fund as an investor.

