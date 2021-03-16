Jared Kushner Socked Taxpayers With $24,000 Hotel Bill Weeks Before He Left White House

The room-and-board charges covered a late December trip to Israel, where Donald Trump’s son-in-law led an Israeli delegation to Morocco. Kushner first visited the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, where it had been moved by the fervently pro-Israeli Trump administration in an action that triggered controversy.

Kushner also attended a ceremony in his honor that dedicated the Embassy courtyard to him.

A week later, the Kushner family real estate business filed regulatory papers revealing it planned to raise about $100 million by selling bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Jared Kushner was there to cement his fifth peace deal for Israel in four months. How much did John Kerry’s trips cost where he accomplished nothing?” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller replied when the Beast asked for comment.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, patted himself on the back for his work in the Mideast in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece Sunday. He urged President Joe Biden “to build” on the progress he had made in the region.

Kushner was the key negotiator in the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which was signed in September at the White House. Morocco and Sudan later joining the agreement. The Palestinians were not consulted.