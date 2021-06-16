Jared Kushner Signs Book Deal To Tell 'Truth' About Trump Administration

Jared Kushner has signed a deal to write a memoir about his time as a senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside publishing announced Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Kushner joins former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a chronicler of the tumultuous reign of Trump. Known by many as a mouthpiece for Trump’s lies about the pandemic and election, McEnany said Tuesday that she had submitted her finished manuscript for “For Such A Time As This: My Faith Journey Through The White House And Beyond.”

Kushner, credited with brokering a peace deal between Israel and other regional powers, left his own troubling legacy as well. He was dogged by conflict-of-interest accusations and his leading role in the administration’s disastrous COVID-19 response, AP noted.

He’s come under fire for his dealings out of the White House as well. A Maryland judge ruled in April that his apartment company violated consumer protection laws by misleading tenants and not allowing them to see the units until move-in day.

Critics on Twitter had words for Kushner that probably won’t be showing up in his book jacket:

What makes them think that Jared Kushner will start telling “the truth” now? / Jared Kushner agrees book deal for ‘definitive’ account of Trump presidency https://t.co/iz0E5Bl3YN — Dr Deborah Jones 🐿 🦥 (@deborahjonesnz) June 16, 2021

Jared Kushner's signed a deal for a WH memoir. The book will be called:

