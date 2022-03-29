Jared Kushner Is Expected To Appear Before Jan. 6 House Committee This Week

“Please, Jared, can you talk to your father-in-law?” Pence aide Marc Short begged ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to Karl’s reporting. “This is getting dangerous. Somebody’s got to tell him that Mike Pence can’t single-handedly overturn the election.”

Kushner told Short he had neither the time nor the interest because he was working on “Middle East peace,” Karl recounted. He made no statement about the insurrection during or after the violence.

Kushner and other Trump aides who “knew better ... simply took a step back and did nothing,” Karl said.

Despite his apparent lack of effort to to prevent or end the violence, Kushner could nevertheless have valuable information for the committee about the events leading up to the attack, which was an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, was at the White House that day and appealed to her father to call off the rioters, according to reports. The House committee is negotiating with the former first daughter to convince her to cooperate with the investigation.