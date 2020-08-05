Jared Kushner Targeted As 'Trump's Secretary Of Failure' In GOP Group's Ad

A new video released Wednesday by The Lincoln Project, a conservative Republican group that has been targeting President Donald Trump, goes after his senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for his “malignant response to the national COVID-19 pandemic.”

The “Secretary of Failure” 60-second spot begins by noting that Trump has assigned multiple important tasks to Kushner. The group gets in a double shot with the line that, “like his father-in-law, Jared’s not up to the task.”

The bare-knuckled video includes a reference to a recent Vanity Fair article, which scrutinizes Kushner’s role in producing a national testing plan in the earlier stages of the pandemic. The national response plan never saw the light of day. According to a source in the report, the plan was scrapped over a belief the virus was hitting blue states hardest and that blame could therefore be shifted to the governors of those states. The White House denies those claims.

“Jared Kushner doesn’t care about your life or mine,” Reed Galen, GOP strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a news release from the group. “He thought the pandemic was just another political prop — and now we’re all suffering. He is beyond evil.”

“Defeating Trumpism means defeating cronies like Jared. Come November 3rd, it’s time to clean house,” the group’s statement concluded.

The Lincoln Project was founded by longtime Republican operatives, including George Conway, Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and Jennifer Horn. It has pledged to work to take down not only Trump but also those who support him, including Republicans in Congress. It recently announced a $4 million ad blitz targeting competitive Senate races in Alaska, Maine and Montana.

Watch the spot below:

