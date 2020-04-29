Jared Kushner Mocked For Calling Coronavirus Response 'A Great Success Story'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner seems to have the same affinity for hyperbole, exaggeration and outright falsehoods as his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
Kushner made that obvious on Wednesday during a “Fox & Friends” appearance where he praised the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Although the virus has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War, Kushner said the country is on “the other side of the medical aspect of this,” and claimed the federal government’s response to the challenge “is a great success story.”
He apparently didn’t feel the need to mention that the U.S. now has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any other country in the world. Or that the president and his underlings downplayed the virus threat, fumbled the distribution of supplies and failed to provide a convincing plan for states.
You can see Kushner make his dubious claim below:
People on Twitter mocked Kushner’s attempt at spin control by citing other “great success stories.”
To others, Kushner’s claim had echoes of the past.
Or course, there were questions. Lots of questions.
Some people thought Kushner had a point, but not necessarily in the way he intended.
