Kushner went on to cite President Donald Trump’s “record” of “historic criminal justice reform,” “fighting for school choice,” and “longterm funding” for historically Black colleges as ways the White House is promoting social justice.

“People don’t like seeing what’s happening in a lot of theses cities. ... We just have to take this conversation from an emotional one to a constructive one,” said Kushner.

Kushner also told Politico that he’d be reaching out to Lakers player LeBron James to discuss the protests. “I think that it’s nice that they’re standing up for the issue, but I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them,” he said.

Kushner’s comment about NBA players having the “luxury” to not work for a night comes on the heels of an impassioned statement from Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who has himself been a victim of police brutality.