Critics Lash Jared Kushner For Saying Bolton, Kelly, Mattis Didn't 'Have What It Took'

News watchers’ jaws dropped when CNN reported Saturday that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and political neophyte Jared Kushner claimed that former national security adviser John Bolton, booted defense secretary Jim Mattis and John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, simply “didn’t have what it took” to work in the Trump administration.

The comments are part of a CNN interview with Fareed Zakaria that will air Sunday. Kushner, referring to the heavyweights, claimed they left the administration because Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful ” in the White House.

Jared Kushner says Trump critics like John Bolton and other former White House officials "didn't have what it took" https://t.co/CibImMiMRH pic.twitter.com/GgmqRI37iL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 2, 2020

Kushner was head of his family’s real estate business with absolutely no political experience when he was named senior White House adviser by his father-in-law as soon as Trump took office.

Critics on Twitter wondered what a guy like Bolton, whose government work stretches back some 40 years, might need to have what it takes. They had some ideas:

a relative in a high place — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 2, 2020

Ivanka? — Abolitionist Capital (@H1N1Capital) February 2, 2020

A marriage to a Trump and no morals? — Natives&ImmigrantsAreUS (@LillianRodrigu6) February 2, 2020

What it took=malleable ethics — Jonathan Nida, CFP® (@JonathanDNida) February 2, 2020

It takes nepotism and submission to a cult. Easy peasy — EJ (@ejtwister) February 2, 2020

A daddy who gave them their job... — Elsie (@notalemming70) February 2, 2020

The ability to be corrupted? To sign a loyalty pledge? Is that what it takes? — Bonnie Stacy (@bonzoid) February 2, 2020

LOL. Maybe they too should have read 25 books. pic.twitter.com/8grBBOfTs0 — Mary Trump’s Ghost (@NonnieSchu) February 2, 2020