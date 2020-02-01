Critics Lash Jared Kushner For Saying Bolton, Kelly, Mattis Didn't 'Have What It Took'

News watchers’ jaws dropped when CNN reported Saturday that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and political neophyte Jared Kushner claimed that former national security adviser John Bolton, booted defense secretary Jim Mattis and John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, simply “didn’t have what it took” to work in the Trump administration.
The comments are part of a CNN interview with Fareed Zakaria that will air Sunday. Kushner, referring to the heavyweights, claimed they left the administration because Trump “cycled out a lot of the people who didn’t have what it took to be successful ” in the White House.
Kushner was head of his family’s real estate business with absolutely no political experience when he was named senior White House adviser by his father-in-law as soon as Trump took office.
Kushner’s Mideast peace proposal — which he has worked on for years in secretive negotiations — was nearly instantly rejected as unjust by Palestinians and by the 22-member Arab League. Kushner said he boned up on the issue by reading 25 books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Critics on Twitter wondered what a guy like Bolton, whose government work stretches back some 40 years, might need to have what it takes. They had some ideas: