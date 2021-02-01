Jared Kushner Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize. Twitter Says Its Piece.

Jared Kushner, a former White House adviser under his father-in-law, ex-President Donald Trump, was nominated Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize by former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, got the nod for negotiating pacts between Israel and the Arab nations of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, Reuters reported. The normalization agreements, reached in the second half of 2020, have been dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”

Dershowitz, professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, represented Trump at his first impeachment trial and has said the Senate should dismiss the current impeachment article against him. Trump is accused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

While Reuters hailed Kushner’s “Abraham Accords” as “the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years,” many people on Twitter were not impressed.

Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. NORMALLY I WOULD NOT HAVE COMMENTED BUT ITS JUST THAT I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING AT HOW RIDICULOUS THIS IS...😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Mfaah0sqv6 — Daniel (@hullboydan) February 1, 2021

Nominating Jared Kushner for the Nobel Peace Prize is like awarding a Michelin star to Jeffrey Dahmer. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/3B2r1WWJol — Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) February 1, 2021

Jared Kushner should win the Nobel Peace Prize right after I win the Nobel Prize for Chemistry. Not kidding, my mint julep is that good. https://t.co/qlNsiDuVrT — Jim Bloom (@jamesabloom) February 1, 2021

I see that Jared Kushner has just been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize

I think this is a good time to share with people that I have been nominated for the England captaincy, my cheese-on-toast has just won a coveted third Michelin star and I have been appointed Poet Laureate — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) February 1, 2021

The Nobel Price for Jared Kushner?

Forgive me while I try to stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/8ki2CpXju2 — 🎠Bo Abrahamsen 😷 😳 (@Dr_BoAbrahamsen) February 1, 2021

I do not think five Norwegian intellectuals will award the Nobel Peace Prize to Jared Kushner. https://t.co/RYg1JsFGgf — Carbide Hands Fred (@LesserFrederick) February 1, 2021

Today feels like April Fool's Day, not February 01!



Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel peace prize https://t.co/02wzgvixW5 — Wafa Abudib,Ph.D. (@Drwafa_abudib) February 1, 2021

Just change the headline to "Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace prize by his father-in-law's consigliere". — Obie3ice (@digitallytuned) February 1, 2021