Jared Kushner Ripped For 'Letting His Klan Flag Fly'

Twitter users call out the president's son-in-law and adviser for his racist comments.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, was called out on social media on Monday for the racist comments he made while standing outside the White House. 

During an interview with Fox News, Kushner said Black Lives Matter protesters were just “virtue signaling” after the police killing of George Floyd in May. 

“They’d go on Instagram and cry,” he said. 

Then, Kushner suggested that Black people in America ― who are “mostly Democrat” ― have to want to be successful.

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” he said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”

That, critics noted, was a nod to racist stereotypes and Twitter users weren’t having it: 

