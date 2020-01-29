Jared Kushner Says He's 'Read 25 Books' On The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Jared Kushner, who crafted President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, said he’s read 25 books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The president’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law told Sky News Arabia Wednesday about the work he’s put in to develop the proposal for the region.
“I’ve been studying this now for three years,” Kushner said. “I’ve read 25 books on it, I’ve spoken to every leader in the region, I’ve spoken to everyone who’s been involved in this.”
Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side. The plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in parts of east Jerusalem, while recognizing Israeli sovereignty over major settlements in the West Bank. The announcement was criticized for lacking in Palestinian representation and favoring Israeli priorities, and was immediately rejected by Palestinian leaders.
Kushner, a 36-year-old former real estate developer, is married to Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka. He’s taken point on the Trump administration’s efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, despite having no prior experience in foreign policy.
His remarks on Wednesday drew sarcastic congratulations from Twitter users.