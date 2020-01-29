Jared Kushner Says He's 'Read 25 Books' On The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Jared Kushner, who crafted President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, said he’s read 25 books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The president’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law told Sky News Arabia Wednesday about the work he’s put in to develop the proposal for the region.

“I’ve been studying this now for three years,” Kushner said. “I’ve read 25 books on it, I’ve spoken to every leader in the region, I’ve spoken to everyone who’s been involved in this.”

Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side. The plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in parts of east Jerusalem, while recognizing Israeli sovereignty over major settlements in the West Bank. The announcement was criticized for lacking in Palestinian representation and favoring Israeli priorities, and was immediately rejected by Palestinian leaders.

Kushner, a 36-year-old former real estate developer, is married to Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka. He’s taken point on the Trump administration’s efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, despite having no prior experience in foreign policy.

His remarks on Wednesday drew sarcastic congratulations from Twitter users.

If only someone had thought of this before! I mean, other people read 23 books, some people read 24 books. I heard of one guy who read 26 book But only Jared Kushner had the vision to read *25 books.* https://t.co/WHWUnBj00V — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) January 29, 2020

I’ve read 25 books about sailing around the world so I’m confodent you should hire me to build your boat. — John Wing (@JohnWing5) January 29, 2020

I've read 25 books on the NBA. I'm available whenever the Chicago Bulls need a new point guard. https://t.co/9g1jvUdSSd — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 29, 2020

We've found one of the 25 books on the conflict Jared Kushner had someone else read for him. https://t.co/UuNuSeqYav — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) January 29, 2020

It's actually kind of sad Kushner even thinks this is impressive. This might make someone knowledgeable on a hobby level, but for actually policy is extremely amateurish. This doesn't even get into the reality of which books may matter more than quantity. https://t.co/I2Cv9UY5PJ — Marxist Soccer (@MarxistSoccer) January 30, 2020

I'll believe that Jared Kushner is growing into his role as a White House staffer when he no longer thinks reading 25 books is a big friggin' deal. https://t.co/1dnIrUcFZP — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 29, 2020

Are people surprised that all of Kushner’s foreign policy experience from reading 25 books didn’t get a Middle East peace deal? — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) January 29, 2020

let’s congratulate Jared Kushner on reading 25 books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and learning nothing from any of them — Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) January 29, 2020