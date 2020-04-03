Jared Kushner Ripped For Saying 'Our Stockpile' Isn't Meant For States To Use

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and adviser to President Donald Trump, declared on Thursday that the stockpiles of much-needed supplies governors were requesting to help with the coronavirus pandemic weren’t actually meant for the states.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile,” Kushner said. “It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

JARED KUSHNER: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use." pic.twitter.com/9Q7j8QBCMv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

At another point in the briefing, Kushner patted himself and the administration on the back, claiming, “We’ve done things that the federal government has never done before, quicker than they’ve ever done it before.”

Kushner also insisted that they had found supplies and distributed them “where we anticipate there will be needs.”

But his explanation about the federal stockpile and its purpose didn’t sit right with many ― and was at odds with the statement on the Strategic National Stockpile website:

“When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency.”

The website also noted that the stockpile could “resupply state and local public health agencies in a catastrophic health event.”

Twitter users were quick to school Kushner and wonder who the “our” in his statement referred to, if not the people of the United States:

Jared Kushner isn’t qualified to run a lemonade stand, let alone tell governors how to manage critical supply chains. He is a continuing threat to our safety and security, a national embarrassment, and needs to, as the young folks say, take all the seats. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 3, 2020

These ventilators are stockpiled for the citizens of America, not the citizens of the United States. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) April 3, 2020

The muthafucka really said federal stockpiles are for "us" not the states. Who the fuck is "us" Jared? Why didn't anybody in that room ask him that obvious follow up question so we could see that robotic simpleton glitch live on screen?!?! — Stephen White (@sgw94) April 2, 2020

Huh? It’s literally in their mission statement.

For H1N1 Obama released 85 million N95 masks for the states. pic.twitter.com/8g46siTQoB — BevMarie (@evenbev) April 2, 2020

What a twat... we are a laughing stock with this idiot just talking shit!!! — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) April 3, 2020

"our stockpile." I mean: Our is the citizens of the United States, right? Or, like, Jared's personal stash? https://t.co/9Jvdbdehuj — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 2, 2020

this literally from the website “Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.” https://t.co/wwCPuKMsV8 https://t.co/dk1vNQxDQN — David Lobl (@DavidALobl) April 3, 2020

So say you're in a state that needs ventilators. And you'll die if you don't get one. And the state doesn't convince Jared it really needs one. (Even though "federal" stockpiles really belong to all of us.) And then you die because Jared decides to send the ventilator elsewhere? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 3, 2020

Someone should tell Kushner that we’re the UNITED STATES of America. We’re supposed to be all in this together. https://t.co/sDq06Kp8GB — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 3, 2020

Oh yes, another gem from the party of state’s rights — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) April 3, 2020

Jared Kushner when Democratic & blue State Governors request supplies from the Federal strategic Stockpiles: pic.twitter.com/kUSV3Kvqqm — Marc the DNC establishment O.G. (@thegoodfello) April 3, 2020

Yes for all those federal citizens who do not live in states...🙄



Can’t wait for this human centipede segment to spend time in prison like his daddy — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 3, 2020

WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 3, 2020