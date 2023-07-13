Jared Kushner Testified Before Grand Jury In 2020 Election Interference Case: Reports

An image of former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a video interview with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. House Select Committee via AP

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, testified last month before a federal grand jury about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to The New York Times and CNN.

Kushner testified at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where he reportedly told the grand jury that Trump truly believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The federal investigation being led by special counsel Jack Smith is focusing on Trump’s failed efforts to stay in power by falsely claiming the election was fraudulent and filing frivolous lawsuits to overturn fair election results.