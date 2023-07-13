What's Hot

PoliticsDonald Trump jared kushner

Jared Kushner Testified Before Grand Jury In 2020 Election Interference Case: Reports

Kushner reportedly told a grand jury that former President Donald Trump truly believed the election had been stolen from him. It wasn't.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

An image of former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a video interview with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
An image of former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a video interview with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
House Select Committee via AP

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, testified last month before a federal grand jury about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to The New York Times and CNN.

Kushner testified at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where he reportedly told the grand jury that Trump truly believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The federal investigation being led by special counsel Jack Smith is focusing on Trump’s failed efforts to stay in power by falsely claiming the election was fraudulent and filing frivolous lawsuits to overturn fair election results.

Former New York City Mayor and Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was recommended for disbarment in Washington, D.C., earlier this month over his efforts to help Trump overturn the election. Giuliani filed a lawsuit claiming there was election fraud in Pennsylvania, where now-President Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes. Last month, the Justice Department interviewed Giuliani to discuss his role in trying to overturn the results.

Read the full story at the New York Times.

Go To Homepage
Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot