Jared Kushner's New Time Magazine Cover Is Now A Brutal Meme

Time’s new cover provided social media users with plenty of comic fodder.
Its front-page image of Jared Kushner before a blank background set the internet alight on Thursday.
Wits on Twitter likened the Jan. 27 issue’s picture of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser to a default video game avatar, the supernatural character Slenderman and children’s favorite Pinnochio.
Others tweaked the page to take aim at Kushner and the Trump administration.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter