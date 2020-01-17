POLITICS

Jared Kushner's New Time Magazine Cover Is Now A Brutal Meme

The front-page image of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is getting the treatment on Twitter.

Time’s new cover provided social media users with plenty of comic fodder.

Its front-page image of Jared Kushner before a blank background set the internet alight on Thursday.

Wits on Twitter likened the Jan. 27 issue’s picture of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser to a default video game avatar, the supernatural character Slenderman and children’s favorite Pinnochio.

Others tweaked the page to take aim at Kushner and the Trump administration.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Twitter
CONVERSATIONS