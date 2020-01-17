Jared Kushner's New Time Magazine Cover Is Now A Brutal Meme

Time’s new cover provided social media users with plenty of comic fodder.

Its front-page image of Jared Kushner before a blank background set the internet alight on Thursday.

TIME’s new cover: Inside Jared Kushner’s unusual White House role https://t.co/clLt5k8eBk pic.twitter.com/gDAkst9sQL — TIME (@TIME) January 16, 2020

Wits on Twitter likened the Jan. 27 issue’s picture of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser to a default video game avatar, the supernatural character Slenderman and children’s favorite Pinnochio.

Others tweaked the page to take aim at Kushner and the Trump administration.

Jared Kushner’s TIME cover is what happens when you’re asked to customise your video game avatar and just select ‘default settings’ instead. pic.twitter.com/1QqFbRvPnL — Rob Joyce (@RobJoyce156) January 16, 2020

It appears Jared’s father in law gave him standing lessons https://t.co/INhM0tMoCm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner is on the cover of TIME, so it’s time to ask..is he Slenderman? pic.twitter.com/cI4Eyf3jmT — tribbles (@thetribblorian) January 17, 2020

Jared Kushner is on the cover of Time because his father was a clock maker. pic.twitter.com/nTlVTm0OG1 — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) January 17, 2020

So @TIME magazine put @jaredkushner on the cover of their latest issue... and of course, I FIXED it ;)#LevParnasInterview pic.twitter.com/ghBz5qqi3M — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner on the cover of TIME reminds me of Jude Law in A.I. pic.twitter.com/xh2S2iC5B9 — Christian (not Christopher) (@wischofsky) January 16, 2020

TIME: Ok, Jared, just act natural.



KUSHNER: pic.twitter.com/6kItiDYYj0 — Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 16, 2020

TIME PHOTOGRAPHER: Okay, stand normally.



JARED KUSHNER: I am.



TIME PHOTOGRAPHER: No, sorry. You misunderstand. Stand *normally*.



JARED KUSHNER: I am standing normally.



TIME PHOTOGRAPHER (sighing): Fuck it. Look straight ahead. pic.twitter.com/CbniaimEer — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner from The Boy to Time Magazine cover boy. pic.twitter.com/HnNxgD6ARi — Beatrix Blotto (@Mortedelsan) January 17, 2020

Ugh. I can't believe Jared Kushner is on the cover of Time. pic.twitter.com/F9VeATAlnx — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 16, 2020

How’d they manage to make him look so lifelike? Amazing https://t.co/oOnCvpYKRU — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) January 16, 2020

Kushner comes from the same factory as Zuckerberg right? https://t.co/EzB1UbI3KI — Thomas Brewster (@iblametom) January 16, 2020

siri show me hell https://t.co/nlqfgATt27 — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) January 16, 2020

Why did Time publish the cover of Jared's 2005 synth album? https://t.co/ZKOtkefjCy — Todd Berger (@thetoddberger) January 16, 2020

I like to picture him and Mark Zuckerberg sitting together in class at Harvard, completely expressionless and immobile, freaking out the professor for the full hour. https://t.co/qQfXYMiS5b — Brian Sack (@brian_sack) January 16, 2020

Why is he standing like a marionette? https://t.co/iBoDTnUB0f — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 16, 2020

jared looking like a sim pic.twitter.com/GQPNUYOodD — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) January 16, 2020

Jared looks like he’s right out of central casting for a Law & Order SVU perp. pic.twitter.com/Xu0zjgTtjk — *you're (@RKJ65) January 16, 2020

big THE BOY energy pic.twitter.com/cp1TzZtMk8 — jeff meltz is extremely online (@thecultureofme) January 16, 2020