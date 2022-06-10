Jared Kushner Dismissed White House Counsel's Threats To Resign As 'Whining'

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, was not too concerned when the White House counsel threatened to resign. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

White House counsel Pat Cipollone repeatedly threatened to resign to stop President Donald Trump and his team from violating the law, but it doesn’t seem like his concerns were taken all that seriously.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said he dismissed Cipollone’s threats as “whining,” indicating how little Trump’s inner circle cared about the legal advice they were receiving.

“I know he was always ― him and the team were always saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to resign. We’re not going to be here if this happens, if that happens,’” Kushner said. “So I kind of took it up to be just whining, to be honest with you.”

Former Trump White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner tells the Jan. 6th Committee he believes repeated threats by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to resign amounted to "whining" https://t.co/YjEvScXAAd pic.twitter.com/1DN0ZL5FQr — Bloomberg (@business) June 10, 2022

The revelation came Thursday night from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as she presented some of the findings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in the panel’s first public hearing.

Just days before the attempted coup, Cipollone and his deputy threatened to quit if Trump went through with his plan to install a loyalist as acting attorney general who would pursue Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

